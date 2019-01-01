Alia Bhatt rings in 2019 with Ranbir Kapoor and his family

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt, who has been rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated the New Year's Eve with him and his family members in New York. Alia had recently flown to New York after wrapping up the Hyderabad schedule of Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank' to be with Ranbir.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday took to social media and shared a perfect family dinner photograph besides wishing New Year to everyone. "Happy 2019, no resolutions, only wishes this year! Less pollution traffic! Hope in future, cancer is only a zodiac sign. No hatred, less poverty, loads of love togetherness happiness and most important good health," Neetu captioned the photograph.

Take a look at her post here:

The picture shared by Neetu on Instagram saw Alia having quality time with Ranbir and his father Rishi Kapoor. Alia, Ranbir, Rishi and Neetu were also joined by Riddhima Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara for the celebration.

For the unversed, Rishi is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima too shared photographs and videos from the celebration on Instagram in which B-Town's rumoured lovebirds were seen having a fun time with each other.

On the work front, both Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film 'Brahmastra', which will be released in December 2019. Ranbir has also been roped in for Karan Malhotra's action-adventure 'Shamshera'