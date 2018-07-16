हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shares pic with girl gang, but oh that's Ranbir Kapoor we spot!—Check inside

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahmastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. 

New Delhi: The latest 'it' couple of B-Town, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have flown to Bulgaria. But hey before you start thinking 'vacation', hold your thought right there. The duo has landed in the gorgeous locales of Bulgaria to complete the shooting of their upcoming venture 'Brahmastra'.

Yes! They will be sharing the screen space together for the first time in this project. Alia, who is an avid social media user took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture from the foreign land and put her up as her story. And guess what? She posed with her girl gang but it's beau Ranbir Kapoor we spot.

Ranbir photobombs the picture as he can be seen capturing something else, totally unaware of this classic click.

Check out the screen grab here:

Aww! Cute, isn't it? And also, the way Alia has mentioned Ranbir in the picture.

On the professional front, the duo will be seen together in 'Brahmastra', a film by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahmastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.

Ranbir in an interview with GQ India recently opened up on dating Alia and how it's still 'too new' to talk about.

 

 

