Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt singing alleged boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's song in this throwback video is driving netizens crazy! Watch

A fan club shared the video on Instagram.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The fresh and 'too new' love story of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is the talk of the town. The new couple in B-Town has expressed fondness for each other on many occasion in the recent past, sending fans into a tizzy!

So, what's cracking up the internet right now is a throwback video of Alia where she can be seen singing the title track of rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. The video is of Umang show and Alia is seen standing next to Karan Johar and host Maniesh Paul, who sings along with the actress.

A fan club shared the video on Instagram. Watch it here:

In the audience, you can spot superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma enjoying the song. Well, she does pull it off quite well!

On the professional front, the duo will be seen together in 'Brahmastra', a film by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahmastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.

Ranbir in an interview with GQ India recently opened up on dating Alia and how it's still 'too new' to talk about.

 

