Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt sips coffee with Karan Johar—Pic proof

'Brahmastra' is the first part of the trilogy announced by Karan Johar.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's young and talented actress Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for 'Brahmastra' in Bulgaria. The film is produced by Karan Johar and is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. It stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role opposite Alia.

Well, the powerhouse performer recently took to Instagram and shared a picture with KJo and it's her caption which is reminding us of the latter's famous talk show. She simply wrote: “coffee with karan..?”

coffee with karan..

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Karan's controversial talk show often grabs the headlines. The last season was a big hit and now all eyes are set on when the next one will be announced. Well, all of that will take time but meanwhile, it's Alia and Ranbir's new relationship which is the talk of the town.

'Brahmastra' is the first part of the trilogy announced by Karan Johar sometime back. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal part and television's famous face Mouni Roy will be seen playing a negative role on-screen.

The actress will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' opposite Ranveer Singh. Her last release 'Raazi' was a huge hit and earned her rave reviews as well. A film by Meghna Gulzar got positive word of mouth publicity which gave it a good push. It is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.

