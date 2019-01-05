Alia Bhatt slays winter fashion in knee-high boots and puffed-up jacket—Pic

New Delhi: The year 2018 has been great for Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. Her last outing 'Raazi' turned out to be a blockbuster and received critical acclaim. Alia also reportedly started dating actor Ranbir Kapoor in the same year and the two fell in love on sets of 'Brahmastra'. Bidding adieu to the year gone by and welcoming the new year, the pretty actress took to Instagram and said 'Hello' to 2019.

Check out her post:

Well, even though the actress is welcoming the New Year in this post we can't help but notice how awesome she looks! Those knee-high boots go perfectly with denims and the puffed up jacket. The beanie ads to the charm of the entire outfit and Alia is giving us some serious winter fashion goals in the pic.

For 2019, the actress has quite interesting projects lined up. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Gully Boy'. The posters and teaser of the film dropped recently and have started creating quite a buzz already. This is Alia's first film with Ranveer and her look from the film has garnered attention already.

The gorgeous actress is also a part of multi-starrer 'Kalank'. The film has Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon to name a few.

One of the most awaited releases of 2019 is 'Brahmastra' that stars Alia with her beau Ranbir and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also stars Mouni Roy in a pivotal part.