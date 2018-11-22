हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt spotted walking on crutches after sustaining injury

The actress was seen visiting a doctor clinic in Juhu walking on crutches.

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt, who has been tending her leg injury, was on Thursday snapped outside a clinic in Juhu. However, unlike previous time, the actor wasn't accopanied with anyone and was seen exiting the clinic solo. 

Alia, who had been shooting extensively for period-drama 'Kalank' and adventure-drama 'Brahmastra' recently suffered injury while shooting for Ayan Mukerji's directorial. While the exact cause behind the injury remains undisclosed, reports have suggested that the bruise may have happened amidst filming on the sets of 'Brahmastra'.

In the meantime, take a look at her photos outside the Juhu clinic: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Alia was dressed up in a floral-print white kurta which she teamed with flared palazzo pants. 

Yesterday, pictures of the actor escorting Alia to a clinic had surfaced online. Alia was accompanied with Ranbir and the two were clicked together as they visited a clinic. Later, the 36-year-old actor was spotted at Alia's residence.

Ranbir and Alia are rumoured to be dating each other ever since they began shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. Even though they haven't made anything official, their time-to-time public appearances and Alia's many Instagram posts clicked by Ranbir tells us there is more than what meets the eye. The duo is often spotted hanging out with each other's families as well!

Rumours of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilt the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

Tags:
Alia BhattAlia Bhatt injuryAlia Bhatt Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor filmAyan MukerjiAlia Bhatt clinic Juhu

