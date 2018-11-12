हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stuns in a ruby silk attire by Sabyasachi Mukherjee—See pics

Alia has a film with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Alia recently returned to Mumbai after attending the prestigious 24th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) with her parents. And guess what caught our attention?

Well, her exquisite look for the event. She chose to wear a Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation and who can go wrong in that? The young and pretty actress looked stunning in a ruby silk mashru kurta embroidered with tilla work, paired with a velvet gharara and a hand-embroidered organza dupatta.

The ace fashion designer and the actress herself took to Instagram and shared some pictures. Check out her complete look here:



View this post on Instagram


Mine truly

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Isn't she looking gorgeous in that?

On work front, Alia has a film with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. She will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' with the former and it will be hitting the screens early next year.

Meanwhile, her next with Ranbir titled 'Brahmastra' is first part of the adventure trilogy which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts. The movie is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Which one of these movies are you looking forward to watch?

Alia BhattSabyasachi MukherjeeAlia Bhatt picsMahesh BhattKolkata Film FestivalKolkata International Film Festival

