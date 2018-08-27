Alia Bhatt ties Rakhi to Karan Johar's son Yash - See pic

Mumbai: Karan Johar took to his Instagram page to share an adorable photograph of Alia Bhatt and his son toddler son Yash celebrating Raksha Bandhan. The producer-director, who treats Alia as his daughter, wrote: "Big sister love!!!! @aliaabhatt and Yash!!!!#happyrakshabandhan (sic)."

Check out the cute pic here:

Yash (Johar's son) has been named after Karan’s late father, while Roohi (daughter) is an anagram of Hiroo ( KJo’s mother’s name). The kids were born through surrogacy last year in March. Alia shares a sisterly bond with the twins.

Alia, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan was launched in Bollywood by none other than Johar. She made her debut with Dharma Production's Student of the Year which released on October 19, 2012.

Later, she went on to do critically acclaimed films like Highway, Dear Zindagi, Raazi ad Udta Punjab. She has also delivered commercially successful films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

She has four big films in her kitty and the list includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Trilogy with her rumoured real-life beau Ranbir Kapoor, Takht with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh and Kalank with Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor.