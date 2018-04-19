Alia Bhatt to play Amrita Pritam in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sahir Ludhianvi biopic?

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next mega project based on the life of lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Lot of speculations were made about the lead cast but now we hear that Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in to play Sahir's character in the film.

However, the makers are yet to finalise the female lead who would essay the role of Amrita Pritam. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Alia Bhatt is Bhansali’s “most prominent choice” for Amrita’s character.

Interestingly, Bhansali told the daily, “I find Alia’s growth as an actress to be truly fascinating. She exudes a certain poise and confidence that is rare for actors her age. She is now at a stage where her career decisions will determine whether she joins the hall of all-time greats. It would be most interesting to work with Alia.”

On the work front, Alia has some interesting films in the pipeline. She is shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh. Her film 'Raazi' is all set for release and post Gully Boy, the actress will start shooting for multi-starrer Kalank