Alia Bhatt trolled for wearing a silk night-suit dress at airport

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt was recently snapped by the paparazzi while she was on her way to Hyderabad to resume the shooting of her upcoming film 'Kalank'. Alia, who is generally known for opting comfy-cool outfits at airports, turned everyone's head after she stepped out in floral-print night suit dress from Gucci. And guess, she actually splurged Rs 1.78 lakh for it.

Though her fans really liked the outfit, they were totally puzzled wondering what made the actress try that nightsuit set while travelling. According to them, the outfit was certainly not a perfect choice to be papped in.

Here's what she wore at the airport:

Take a look at some of the comments posted against her latest airport choice:

Well, Alia is not new to the trolls. The young actress had faced criticism on social media for her poor knowledge of the current affair.

On the work front, Alia has a series of films in her kitty. She has been simultaneously shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and Abhishek Verman's 'Kalank'. She has finished Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and has also been roped in by Karan Johar for multi-starrer period-film 'Takht'.