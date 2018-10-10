हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt unveils the cover of sister Shaheen Bhatt's first book

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Wednesday unveiled the cover of her sister Shaheen Bhatt's first book titled 'I've Never Been Happier'.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Wednesday unveiled the cover of her sister Shaheen Bhatt's first book titled 'I've Never Been Happier'.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "I always known my sister was brilliant. She's been my hero, my role model and a being I've aspired to be like in life cause of her inherent goodness, warmth, heart, supremely kick ass sarcastic sense of humor and so on.. Today her first book is out.. And today I think I can safely say she's gone from brilliance to MAGIC.. Tanna I love you.. And lets just say this is just the beginning.. Today and everyday I'm grateful and proud to be your sister @shaheenb #NeverBeenUnhappier."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Earlier, Shaheen had written about her battle with depression for Vogue magazine. Shaheen wrote, " I’ve lived with depression since I was 12 years old and since then I’ve been suicidal on more than one occasion. I’ve experienced the sheer terror of contemplating a life filled with unrelenting anguish, and I’ve been consumed by the terrifying thought of having but a single means of escape from a bleak, unbearable future".

Alia too shared the write-up on her Twitter handle and wrote, "Shaheen you are brilliant! My sister has battled and lived with depression since she was 12. She speaks her heart out and without any hesitation addresses the giant elephant in the room - Mental health and the LACK of our understanding & acceptance!."

