Alia Bhatt visits Karan Johar's office — See photos

Actress Alia Bhatta, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming period thriller film 'Raazi' was on Saturday snapped outside the office of her mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar. Take a look at her photos. (Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Alia looked as fresh as a lilly dressed in a white polka dotted maxi dress which she wore with nude stiletto heels. She had her hair tied into a pony. The actress happily posed for the camera outside KJo's office building.

In the film, Alia plays an Indian spy married to a Pakistani man, played by Vicky Kaushal, during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film is said to be inspired by a true incident. 'Raazi' is produced by Dharma Productions and stars noted actor Rajit Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 11.

Apart from 'Raazi, Alia will also be seen in 'Gully Boy' opposite Ranveer Singh and 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The 25-year-old actress will also be seen doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero'.

Recently, the 'Highway' star was spotted along with Sanjay Dutt at her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's office. Her presence with Sanjay Dutt at Bhatt's office gave rise to speculations that she may play a part in the sequel to 1991 released 'Sadak' starring the 58-year-old actor and her elder sister Pooja Bhatt.

Though, an official confirmation of the same remains awaited.