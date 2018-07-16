हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Alia Bhatt wishes BFF and birthday girl Katrina Kaif, puts rumours about fallout to rest

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif turned 35 on July 16 and her Bff Alia Bhatt who is currently dating her ex-Ranbir Kapoor, has the sweetest wish for Katrina.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif turned 35 on July 16 and her Bff Alia Bhatt who is currently dating her ex-Ranbir Kapoor, has the sweetest wish for Katrina.

Alia took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with Katrina in which both the stellar actresses can be seen donning colorful robes with BFF written on their back.

Check out the pictures:


Soon after the news of Ranbir and Alia's alleged relationship surfaced on the internet, there were rumours that Alia's friendship with Katrina has hit rock bottom but after Alia's birthday message it is clear that nothing of that sort has happened.

On the professional front, the leggy lass, who is now an avid social media user, will be seen in some great films. She has Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead beside her up for release on December 21, 2018.

Also, she will be seen in Yash Raj Films' (YRF) 'Thugs Of Hindostan' with Aamir Khan. It features Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The film is releasing this Diwali. 

While Alia is busy shooting Brahmastra in Bulgaria with her alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, Alia shared a picture with Ranbir in it on her Instagram account.

