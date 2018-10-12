हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's emotional letter for sister Shaheen is heartwarming-Watch

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen has written her first book on her battle with depression. The actress took to her Instagram to unveil the cover of her book and now Alia has shared an emotional video for her sister for battling her illness with so much grace.

Alia Bhatt&#039;s emotional letter for sister Shaheen is heartwarming-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen has written her first book on her battle with depression. The actress took to her Instagram to unveil the cover of her book and now Alia has shared an emotional video for her sister for battling her illness with so much grace.

Taking to Instagram, Alia wrote, "Dear Shaheen.. Somehow when I finished reading your book I couldn't tell you how I felt immediately.. Cause I felt too much.. And I don't think I could ever discuss it with you properly.. I've tried now! Link in bio.. #NeverBeenUnhappier."

Watch the video right here:

Earlier, Alia had tweeted, "I always known my sister was brilliant. She's been my hero, my role model and a being I've aspired to be like in life cause of her inherent goodness, warmth, heart, supremely kick ass sarcastic sense of humor and so on.. Today her first book is out.. And today I think I can safely say she's gone from brilliance to MAGIC.. Tanna I love you.. And lets just say this is just the beginning.. Today and everyday I'm grateful and proud to be your sister @shaheenb #NeverBeenUnhappier."

On the work, Alia will be next seen in Brahmastra oppsoite Ranbir Kapooor and she is currently shooting for Kalank in Kargil with Varun Dhawan,

