Alia Bhatt's Filmfare win: You will be amazed to know how father Mahesh Bhatt celebrated

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who stunned moviegoers with her phenomenal acting skills in 2016, recently bagged the Filmfare award in the best actress category. The 23-year-old star won the honour for her terrific performance in 'Udta Punjab'.

And, in order to express his excitement about the same, father Mahesh Bhatt did something unexpected. According to an ANI report, originally attributed to Mumbai Mirror, the 68-year-old filmmaker posted on WhatsApp family group that 'he was excitedly doing cartwheels all night'.

Wow, now that is an interesting way to celebrate!

'Udta Punjab', which also stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, is a story that revolves around drug abuse in Punjab.

Alia played the character of a Bihari immigrant in this flick. Interestingly, Shahid and Diljit also won awards for 'Udta Punjab'.