Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post is totally relatable—See pic

Alia took to Instagram recently and shared a picture in a monochrome outfit. 

Alia Bhatt&#039;s latest Instagram post is totally relatable—See pic

New Delhi: The gorgeous and highly talented Alia Bhatt is currently ruling the internet owing to the interesting projects that are in her kitty. The actress is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' along with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The actress is an avid social media user and keeps us updated with her life via her Instagram and Twitter handles.

Alia took to Instagram recently and shared a picture in a monochrome outfit. However, what grabbed our attention was the caption which is just so relatable!

The actress writes, “im nicer when i like my outfit.”

 

Well, aren't we all 'nicer' when we like our outfits?

Alia has also been roped in for Karan Johar's ambitious project 'Takht'. The film was announced a couple of days ago and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor to name a few!

'Takht' is a period drama and we just can't wait to know more about the film.

Apart from her professional life, Alia is making headlines owing to her personal matters as well. Rumours are strong that Ranbir and Alia are dating and might even tie the knot some day!

Ever since the two started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

Alia BhattRanbir KapoorBrahmasatra

