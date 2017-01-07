Alia Bhatt's latest poolside picture will make you run for your BFFs asap!

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt is the next big thing in Bollywood. The actress who is young, peppy and immensely talented has already proved her versatility in terms of her film choices and great roles portrayed on-screen.

The year 2016 proved wonderful for her as she had films like 'Udta Punjab', 'Dear Zindagi' and 'Kapoor & Sons' to her credit. Although, 'Shaandaar' didn't do that well yet Alia's popularity rose to spot one.

The generation next actress recently headed doe some chill time with her besties. She posted a cool poolside picture which she captioned: “New year, old ones.”

Looks like she spent the New Year's with her bunch of girls and relaxed like a queen. She surely is inspiring us to reach out to our BFFs asap!