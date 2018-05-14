Alia Bhatt's mother's day post gets an 'aww' from Ranbir Kapoor's mommy Neetu Kapoor!

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the glory of all the appreciation coming her way for portraying Sehmat brilliantly in 'Raazi'. Meghna Gulzar's directorial venture has received a major thumbs up from the critics and the audience alike.

All eyes are now set on Alia's next film. The 25-year-old Bhatt girl has a lot of meaty roles in her kitty. But besides her professional moves, it's her personal life which is grabbing eyeballs right now. There is a strong rumour about Alia and Ranbir Kapoor dating each other.

The two will be seen together in 'Brahmastra', a film by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy. It stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Recently, on Mother's Day, Alia posted a heartfelt note and a gorgeous picture of her posing with mommy Soni Razdan. And guess what? Ranbir's mum and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor's comment is winning hearts. She wrote an 'aww' with a hearts emoticon which got many kisses as a reply from 'Raazi' star.

Check here:

Ever since the lead pair begun shooting for their first outing together, rumours starting doing the rounds. It gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

More recently, the duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.

However, neither Alia nor Ranbir has talked about their relationship status in the public as yet.