Alia likes Katrina Kaif's photo on Instagram — All's well between the two

New Delhi: A lot has been said about a change of equation between once Bollywood BFFs Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, Alia's recent gesture on Katrina's latest Instagram photo has proved that everything is alright between the two.

Katrina recently shared a stunning photo of her on Instagram that gathered immense likes and accolades from everywhere. The photo was a still from her upcoming film 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. In fact, the picture also received a 'Like' from Alia. Well, it proved that there is no bad blood between the divas and they continue to be friends with each other.

Take a look at the photo shared by Katrina on Instagram:

Soon after it emerged that Ranbir is dating Alia, rumour mills were abuzz with news of animosity between Katrina and the 'Raazi' actress. However, these were mere speculations. Alia once happened to be Ranbir's ex-ladylove Katrina's BFF.

However, the fact that Alia came forward and 'liked' one of Katrina's recent Instagram post proves that the two actresses are friends like before.

In the meantime, Alia is currently busy with Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' trilogy also starring Ranbir, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. She has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Karan Johar's 'Kalank' and 'Takht' in her kitt.

Katrina has two big releases this year - 'Thugs of Hindostan' with Aamir Khan and 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan. She has also been shooting for Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' and an untitled film with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

Alia and Katrina have been friends for long and here's raising a toast to celebrate their camaraderie.