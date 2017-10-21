Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
All is well between Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez - see pics

All the Alia Bhat and Sidharth Malhotra fans took a breath of relief when their favourite couple were clicked candidly at a diwali party recently. The couple has brushed off all the breakup rumours through those clicks and it looks like all is well in the Alia- Sidharth paradise. 

Oct 21, 2017
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Another piece of news that will cheer you up is that Alia and Jacqueline have proved that there is no bad blood between them. The duo clicked a super happy picture with Alia kissing Jacqueline's cheek and both actresses look adorable. 

Another piece of news that will cheer you up is that Alia and Jacqueline have proved that there is no bad blood between them. The duo clicked a super happy picture with Alia kissing Jacqueline's cheek and both actresses look adorable.

Jacqueline took to Instagram to share a picture of the two. Here's her Instagram post:

A lot of headlines were made regarding the Alia- Siddharth relationship and it was belived that the couple had spilt owing to Jacqueline's closeness to the handsome hunk of Bollywood. But with the recent pictures that have surfaced online, we are glad to know that everything's well among the trio!

Trending