Katrina Kaif

All is well between Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif - Here's proof

There were reports suggesting issues between BFFs Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif over Ranbir Kapoor, but all is well between them. Alia, who is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor happens to be his ex-ladylove Katrina's friend. 

Pic courtesy: @katrinakaif (Instagram)

Mumbai: There were reports suggesting issues between BFFs Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif over Ranbir Kapoor, but all is well between them. Alia, who is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor happens to be his ex-ladylove Katrina's friend. 

Soon after it emerged that Ranbir is dating Alia, rumour mills were abuzz with news of animosity between Katrina and the 'Raazi' actress. However, these were mere speculations. 

The fact that Katrina 'liked' one of Alia's recent Instagram posts proves that the two actresses are friends like before.

Take a look at the picture below-

Alia is shooting with her beau for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra trilogy also starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

She has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Karan Johar's Kalank & Takht in her kitty while Katrina has two big releases this year - 'Thugs of Hindostan' with Aamir Khan and 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan. She has Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' and a film with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

Alia and Katrina have been friends for long and here's raising a toast to celebrate their camaraderie.

