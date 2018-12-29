हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
All my kids have good rebellious streak: Angelina Jolie

Los Angeles: Actress Angelina Jolie says her children have a good rebellious streak.

In an interview to BBC Radio 4's show "Today", the 43-year-old actress opened up about her children, reports dailymail.co.uk. 

"(My kids) all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious," Jolie said. 

"I don't want them to perfectly behave little people that just say what's absolutely appropriate because I say so... They have to find themselves. Children can do two things. They can make you grow up, and you do, and they also add a sense of wild themselves," she added. 

The actress has children -- Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10, with her former husband Brad Pitt. 

The "Salt" star also said that she is worried about her children using social media. 

