Hrithik Roshan

All proven offenders must be punished: Hrithik Roshan on sexual harassment charges against Vikas Bahl

Here's what Hrithik said

All proven offenders must be punished: Hrithik Roshan on sexual harassment charges against Vikas Bahl
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for a Vikas Bahl directorial titled Super 30, has broken his silence on the sexual harassment charges against the director 

Hrithik, who was shooting for his next film in Italy, has put forth his stance on Twitter  

He took to social media and wrote, “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be.  This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up"

Earlier, a woman employee at Phantom Films, which had Bahl as one of the partners alongside Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, had levelled allegations of molestation against Bahl, who she said behaved inappropriately during their trip to Goa.

In a recent article in HuffPost India, the woman has reiterated the allegations, sharing further details about the incident.

Actress Kangana Ranaut too has alleged filmmaker Vikas Bahl made her feel uncomfortable on several occasions. Extending support to the female colleague, Kangana had said, ""(I) Totally believe her, even though Vikas was married back in 2014 when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day. I don't judge people and their marriages but you can tell when addiction becomes a sickness."

"But still every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he'd bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He'd say 'I love how you smell K'. I could tell something is wrong with him". 

Kangana said though she believed the woman who levelled allegations against Bahl, it was sad that people were attacking him now "even though the woman asked for help long ago."

"That time the story was conveniently killed but I supported her at that time as well... I thought the movement would catch up but I was wrong," she said. 

Kangana also claimed that Vikas had come to her with a script about a gold medalist from Haryana but stopped talking about the project as she supported the woman. 

"I didn't mind losing out on a good script and I never called him either. I was determined to say what I felt was right but the matter was pushed under the carpet and I didn't hear any updates about the same. It's amusing after the news of Phantom dissolution, many are finding the courage to attack him. 

"Shame on such a society, go look at yourselves in the mirror bunch of cowards. Attacking powerless men won't begin a movement. Let's not be opportunists. Selective outrage will only serve as entertainment, this will just be tabloid gossip and nothing else," she said.

Earlier Saturday, the four partners of the Phantom Films announced to dissolve their joint banner, without citing the reason for this decision.

(With inputs from PTI)

