All's well between Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone?

New Delhi: We have often seen how two leading ladies are often pitted against each other in B-Town. They say, 'actresses can never be friends'. But looks like the winds of change have had an impact lately and two A-listed divas, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, who never really bonded big time are now eying friendship.

Why do we say that? Well, recently, ace fashion designer Anamika Khanna took to Instagram and shared some of her throwback looks from Lakme Fashion Week. She posted a gorgeous picture of Deepika wearing an all-black attire and guess who liked it? None other than Katrina.

Check it out:

Both Katrina and Deepika have never really boasted about being great friends but have always maintained cordial relations. On the professional front, the two are busy with their projects.

Deepika has tasted success with 'Padmaavat' and Katrina is currently working on Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

We are waiting for a Deepika-Katrina selfie now, what say guys?