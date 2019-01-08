हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alok Nath breaks his silence after anticipatory bail — Here's what he said

The veteran actor says he has been asked to lie low until the rape case against him gets a verdict.

New Delhi: Actor Alok Nath, who has been accused of rape by writer-director Vinta Nanda and has been granted anticipatory bail, has surfaced from hiding to speak, albeit conditionally.

"The honourable court and my lawyers have advised me to keep completely silent for now. In fact I've been quiet throughout. Maybe, some words escaped my mouth in my state of angst. But otherwise, I've been lying absolutely low for the last three months," Alok said. 

"It is not right for me to make any comment at the moment. But yes, we (Alok and his team of lawyers) got anticipatory bail, and we're very grateful for that. Now, when I am in a position to speak I will have a heart-to-heart with you."

Alok did, however, express gratitude to his wife Ashu. 

"She has been a pillar of strength for me. I am grateful to God that in my journey she has been my co-traveller throughout. She has been with me always. And my truth is her truth, and that's God's truth. So I am grateful to God for that."

Alok says his next legal move would depend on the court order.

"I cannot preempt anything right now. But one thing I can tell you. This battle will reach its logical conclusion, and the truth, whatever it is, will be revealed."

Tags:
Alok NathVinta NandaAlok Nath rape caseAlok Nath bailMeToo

