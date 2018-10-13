Alok Nath files defamation case against Vinta Nanda over rape accusation

New Delhi: The #MeToo wave has hit Bollywood after it created a storm in the West. Several B-Town biggies have been accused of sexual harassment charges, leaving the fans in a state of shock and disgust. Writer-producer Vinta Nanda alleged in her Facebook post that Alok Nath not only harassed her but also raped her back in the 90s.

After she shared the incident through a social media post, it went viral with various other female colleagues of the senior actor accusing him of sexual harassment.

According to ANI, Alok Nath has now filed a defamation case against Vinta over rape accusations.

#AlokNath has filed a defamation case against writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who had accused him of rape pic.twitter.com/kQUZ9ZTGPg — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018

The senior actor is known for his portrayal of 'sanskari' babuji or the elderly figure in movies and TV shows. These accusations have sent shock waves down the spine as Vinta's account is chilling.

Several actresses who have worked with Alok Nath previously have vouched for his harassing behaviour towards women. Known television and film celebrities such as Himani Shivpuri, Deepika Amin, Sandhya Mridul among others have backed Vinta for speaking out the truth.

Bollywood is currently hit by #MeToo wave as several big names such as Nana Patekar, Sajid Khan, Kailash Kher, Chetan Bhagat, Rajat Kapoor, Vikas Bahl have been accused of sexual harassment.

It all started after actress Tanushree claimed in one of her recent interviews that Nana Patekar harassed her sexually in 2008 on the sets of her film 'Horn OK Pleassss' and also demanded to do an intimate dance step with her. She also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddiqui as accomplices in the harassment she faced.

After her shocking allegations, several Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, Sapna Pabbi, Kangana Ranaut have supported the actress. However, others have chosen either not to comment on it or back Nana Patekar. The senior actor has outrightly denied the allegations.