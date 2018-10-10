हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alok Nath

Alok Nath forcefully entered my room after getting drunk, sexually harassed me: Sandhya Mridul

Sandhya has shown solidarity with writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who has accused Alok Nath of rape and harassment.

New Delhi: A famous face on television and films, Alok Nath has been accused by another actress of sexual misconduct and indecent behaviour. Actress Sandhya Mridul, who has done 'Saathiya' and 'Page 3', has opened up facing harassment by the 62-year-old co-star. 

In a detailed post shared on her Twitter handle, Sandhya claimed that she was shooting for a telefilm with Alok and late veteran actress Reema Lagoo when the incident took place. 

"Alok Nath was very impressed with me and called me 'god's own child' and openly praised me everyday. I was over the moon. I was a huge fan of this wonderful Babuji.. i felt so fortunate happy and confident," she said. 

The actress said that one night, when the cast went out for dinner, to her shock, Alok Nath insisted her to sit with him and told her that 'she belonged to him'. This was when she left the dinner mid-way and came back to her hotel room.

She writes, "It was late and I was back in the room and the costume dada came to my room to give me my clothes for the next day as I had very early call time." 

"Few minutes after he left there was a knock on my door I opened the door thinking it was him again. It was an inebriated Alok Nath I instinctively tried to shut the door but he pushed it and lunged at me, I stepped aside he went flying past me into the room. I fell back toward the bathroom door he lunged at me again screaming I want you you're mine. I dodged again he went into the bathroom and I think I latched the loo door and ran out of my room down the corridor into the lobby."

She then took help from a friend from the film's set, but Alok Nath refused to leave her room. He abused, threatened and tried to grab Sandhya. He left after a while, but the harassment continued. He would make calls to Sandhya’s every evening after getting drunk.

The actress wrote that after a few days, Alok came to her room and apologised for all his actions. However, upon her return to Mumbai, she realised how he has gone to tell everyone that "she is a difficult and arrogant lady". 

Sandhya also showed solidarity with writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who, on Monday, accused Alok Nath of rape and harassment during 90s.

Alok NathSandhya MridulReema LagooVinta NandaBollywoodMeToo story

