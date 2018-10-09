हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vinta Nanda

Alok Nath should feel ashamed: Vinta Nanda

Alok Nath should feel ashamed: Vinta Nanda

New Delhi: A writer-producer Vinta Nanda on Monday accused senior actor Alok Nath of allegedly raping her. She took to social media to narrate the horrific incident.

Soon after her allegations, Alok Nath rubbished her claims and told ABP, "Neither am I denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it as for the matter if it has come out, it will be stretched."

However, in a fresh statement issued by Nanda, she has stated that Nath has never denied her claims. "He did not deny it even in 2003,04 and 05 when I had written about it. Now I am feeling fearless, he is feeling scared, " Vinta told ANI.

"I am meeting consultants and advisors today evening, so by tomorrow, I will have the next course of action ready. I am not ashamed of anything, it is he who should feel ashamed, " she further said.

Earlier, Vinta through her Facebook post had alleged that Alok Nath who was a part of her directorial Tara had sexually harassed the lead actress of the show Navneet Nishan. She also accused Alok of raping her.

Sharing the horrific incident, Vinta wrote, "I started to walk home on the empty streets... Midway I was accosted by this man who was driving his own car and he asked me to sit in it and said he would drop me home. I trusted him and sat in his car.I have faint memory after that. I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly. When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain. I hadn't just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised."

 

