Alok Nath stripped in front of me, manhandled me, reveals Hum Saath Saath Hain crew member

New Delhi: A day after writer-producer Vinta Nanda accused veteran actor Alok Nath of sexual harassment and assault, another woman from the film industry has come forward and has accused the 62-year-old actor of sexual misconduct.

In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, the woman, who worked as a crew member of Salman Khan's 1999 film 'Hum Sath Sath Hai', accused Alok Nath of sexual misconduct on the sets. The woman, on the condition of anonymity, said that the team of Sooraj Barjatya's 'HSSH was shooting for a night scene when she had taken a change of costume for him. She alleged that she was left completely shocked when the actor started stripping in front of her. Completely taken aback by the gesture, the woman said that while she tried to run out of the room, the actor held his hand and tried to manhandle her.

"I remember yanking my hand out of his grip and rushing out of the room," she was quoted by the website. She also mentioned that she couldn't gather her courage then to take the matter to Barjatya as the actor shared very close relations with him.

The woman further stated that that incident left her shocked and scared much to an extent that she decided to stay away from the glamour world completely. Lauding Vinta Nanda for putting a brave front by opening up about the actor, she said, "I am glad CINTAA is taking action against him. I salute Vinta's courage; I wish I could show the same courage, but life has come way past it and I can't put my family through this."