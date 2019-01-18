Always wanted to establish musical platform like 'JAM8,' says Pritam Chakraborty

Mumbai: Music composer Pritam Chakraborty has said he always wanted to establish a musical platform such as 'JAM8 which will minimize the struggle of budding music composers and lyricists in the country.

Pritam Chakraborty was interacting with the media at the launch of 'JAM8' along with Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali and Advait Chandan on Thursday in Mumbai.

Prime Focus in association with Jam8 and Kwan plans to deliver the best in terms of high-quality infrastructure and technology that caters to all kinds of sonic requirement.

Talking about his venture Pritam said, "Concept of JAM8 was there in my head for many days because India doesn't have incubation studios. When I came here in Mumbai, I struggled a lot. I didn't know whom to meet and from where you can learn to create music because it wasn't much organized at that time. But I always I used to feel that there should be one place where young lyricists and music composers can train and learn about the craft."

Pritam said he wanted to minimize struggle of the upcoming talent in the country. "Many talented people in our country don't know the direction. When we came here to begin our career in music, we struggled a lot but I wanted to minimize the struggle of the future generation."

Pritam said JAM8 is one of the best studios not only in India but in entire Asia. "I feel it is one of the best studios that we have in Asia. It has been formed to incubate new talent of our country. We want to give them world-class facilities."

Talking about music composer Pritam's new venture, Kabir Khan said, "I think Pritam is creating a really good platform and from this platform, new talent will get a break in music industry."