Amal Clooney's baggy floral smock sparks pregnancy rumours!
New Delhi: Hollywood top-notch George Clooney's gorgeous Lebanese-British lawyer and activist wife Amal Alamuddin was recently spotted wearing a rather baggy outfit sparking pregnancy rumours.
The Clooney couple attended the Women Of Impact dinner hosted by Tina Brown during the World Economic Forum on Tuesday reports dailymail.co.uk and Amal was spotted wearing a loose-fitting two-piece dress.
IANS reported that Amal opted for a cropped sleeveless beige top that stuck out over her waist.
Her matching skirt featured a semi-sheer panel at the waistband and fell to the knee with side pleats. Amal went bare-legged in the outfit, squeezing her toes into pointed black pumps.
Amal's pregnancy rumours first started doing the rounds after she was seen wearing a baggy floral smock to an event promoting the documentary 'White Helmets' in London a week ago.
(With IANS inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 'Beauty And The Beast' teaser poster OUT! Get ready for a magical ride
- Deepika Padukone makes black look the best colour as she steps out for 'The Late Late Show' by James Corden!
- Ellen Degeneres makes history at People's Choice Awards 2017! Check out the winners list
- Shah Rukh Khan in Sahir Ludhianvi biopic by Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here's what you should know
- Akshay Kumar turns a 'Jolly good fellow' in this new promotional music video!
- Ellen Degeneres makes history at People's Choice Awards 2017! Check out the winners list
- Salman Khan Arms Act case acquittal: Shah Rukh Khan to meet close friend?
- Priyanka Chopra wins big at People's Choice Awards one more time! Watch
- Tracing Salman Khan's Arms Act case: Timeline
- Status of poaching cases against Salman Khan