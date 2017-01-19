Amal Clooney's baggy floral smock sparks pregnancy rumours!

New Delhi: Hollywood top-notch George Clooney's gorgeous Lebanese-British lawyer and activist wife Amal Alamuddin was recently spotted wearing a rather baggy outfit sparking pregnancy rumours.

The Clooney couple attended the Women Of Impact dinner hosted by Tina Brown during the World Economic Forum on Tuesday reports dailymail.co.uk and Amal was spotted wearing a loose-fitting two-piece dress.

IANS reported that Amal opted for a cropped sleeveless beige top that stuck out over her waist.

Her matching skirt featured a semi-sheer panel at the waistband and fell to the knee with side pleats. Amal went bare-legged in the outfit, squeezing her toes into pointed black pumps.

Amal's pregnancy rumours first started doing the rounds after she was seen wearing a baggy floral smock to an event promoting the documentary 'White Helmets' in London a week ago.

(With IANS inputs)