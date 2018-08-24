हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel looks smouldering in her latest photoshoot—See pic

Ameesha started her own production house in 2011. 

Ameesha Patel looks smouldering in her latest photoshoot—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel might have been missing from the filmy scene for a long time but that doesn't make her any less of a newsmaker. The gorgeous actress is quite popular on social media and often shares her pictures online.

She recently shared a picture from her photoshoot and we must say that she looks smouldering. The picture was taken by ace photographer Subi Samuel. She captioned the image as: “Thank u ⁦@subisamuel for another super creative picture from our recent photoshoot .”

Ameesha made her smashing debut with Hrithik Roshan in 2000 blockbuster hit 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'. She has also acted in several Telugu and Tamil films. She played the lead role in Sunny Deol starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001 which became one of the biggest hits in the history of Hindi cinema. She got the Filmfare Special Performance Award for her part in 'Gadar'.

Ameesha started her own production house in 2011. It's named as Ameesha Patel Productions.

Now, after a long time, she will be seen in Sunny Deol's 'Bhaiaji Superhit' which also stars Preity Zinta in the lead role. The film has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Arshad Warsi, Evelyn Sharma, Mithun Chakraborty, Prakash Raj and Shreyas Talpade. The action comedy is written and directed by Neerraj Pathak.

The makers have locked Dussehra, October 19, 2018, as the release date. Both Preity and Ameesha will be seen on the big screens after a long hiatus and the audiences can't be happier. Reportedly, Sunny Deol will be seen in a double role in the movie and one of which is a gangster, aspiring to be a film actor.

Tags:
Ameesha Patelameesha patel picsameesha patel photosBollywoodBhaiaji SuperhitSunny Deol

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close