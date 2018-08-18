हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parineeti Chopra

Amid rumours of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas roka ceremony, Parineeti Chopra spotted at PeeCee's residence-Watch

Watch the video right here

Amid rumours of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas roka ceremony, Parineeti Chopra spotted at PeeCee&#039;s residence-Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was on Saturday spotted entering Priyanka Chopra's residence amid the rumours Priyanka and Nick's roka ceremony. If reports are anything to go by, the international icon will through a formal engagement bash for all her Bollywood colleagues and friends. The rumour mills also suggest that the actress will apparently have a roka ceremony in the morning.

Watch Parineeti Chopra enters Priyanka's residence:

(Video by Yogen Shah)

A Bollywoodlife.com report stated that a Roka ceremony will take place at 10 am on Saturday at Priyanka's Mumbai bungalow which will be followed by a puja. After the puja, the couple will celebrate with their friends and family at a five-star hotel. 

Apparently, the couple will make things official tomorrow after the Roka ceremony, the website quoted a source saying.

While Nick along with his parents arrived in Mumbai on Thursday night, his brothers Kevin and Joe are expected to fly to India on Friday night. They all will be meeting Priyanka's family for the first time at the Roka ceremony.

As per a Times Now report, Priyanka's 'Bajirao Mastani' co-star Ranveer Singh, cousin Parineeti Chopra, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudhary and Raveena Tandon are some of the people from the tinsel town who have been invited for the celebration. A traditional Indian wedding is expected to take place in October this year as families of both sides are reportedly not in a favour of a long engagement. 

Recently, Priyanka attended a bash hosted by Manish Malhotra at his residence in which she posed for a selfie with Raveena and flashed a huge rock on her ring finger. Without much ado the picture went viral on social media.

Priyanka and Nick met at the Met Gala in 2016 but their relationship rumours began in May this year. The duo started to make headlines after they got snapped in each other's company on several occasions. 

In June, they arrived together in India on a short holiday where Nick was introduced to Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and her family members. They then left for a brief vacation for Goa. During his stint in India, Nick also attended the pre-engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Priyanka and Nick have been travelling across the world to be with each other. After her return from Goa, Priyanka left for Brazil and later to Singapore, where Nick was scheduled to perform at the VillaMax festival. She was also seen cheering for him at one of his concerts.

 

 

Parineeti ChopraPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Nick roka ceremonyNick Jonas

