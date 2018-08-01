Amid wedding rumours with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas coming back to India with family?

New Delhi: The love story of desi girl Priyanka Chopra and international music sensation Nick Jonas is hogging all the limelight these days. The duo's impending wedding buzz has taken the fans by surprise and is the topic of discussion amongst netizens as well.

Now, the latest goss doing the rounds is that Nick is planning to visit India again but this time not alone. According to Pinkvilla.com, the 25-year-old music icon will be coming back to India along with his family. Although not much is revealed about the trip.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's sudden exit from Salman Khan's 'Bharat' raised many eyebrows. And speculations were rife that she left the movie midway because of her wedding with Nick this year. PeeCee and Nick have been dating for a few months now and paps clicked them on various occasions.

On Priyanka's birthday (July 18), reportedly Nick proposed to her with a ring from Tiffany's store in NYC and they got engaged. So, maybe on his birthday, wedding bells will ring for the duo.

Well, the rumours had first begun back in 2017 when Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram. Both wore Ralph Lauren for their 2017 look at the event.

Priyanka and Nick have been regularly spotted hanging out with each other on multiple occasions. Priyanka's presence at Nick's cousin's wedding raised many eyebrows. Also, the two have often expressed their fondness for each other on social media.

Both PeeCee and Nick had a gala time when in India recently and even went on a brief vacay to Goa with the actress's family.