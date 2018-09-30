हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan hail Mumbai Police for 'Thugs' tweet

Mumbai police have always aced the meme game while conveying an important social message at the same time. And 'Thugs' actors are lauding the city police for their efforts.

Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan hail Mumbai Police for &#039;Thugs&#039; tweet
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan came forward to heap praises on the Mumbai Police's new campaign #Nocityforthugs.

Aamir on Saturday night tweeted a poster made by the Mumbai Police digital team, where a still from the actors' upcoming film "Thugs Of Hindostan" was put on one side and the Mumbai Police team's image was put on the other. The actor wrote: 

The caption on the film's still was written: "Dhokha swabhav hai humara (treachery is our nature).

The caption on Mumbai Police's photograph read: "Aur bharosa humara (And trust is ours.)

Amitabh too shared the tweet posted by Mumbai Police and wrote, "Yes indeed... Respect for the Mumbai Police."

A period drama, 'Thugs Of Hindostan' is helmed by 'Dhoom 3' helmer Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh as lead females and is reportedly based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The film is set to be released on Diwali this year. 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAamir khanMumbai PoliceThugs of HindostanThugs Of Hindostan reviewKatrina KaifFatima Sana Shaikh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close