Amitabh Bachchan aces Sikh look, nostalgically talks about his roots – View pics

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan leaves no opportunity to impress us. Be it his on-screen performances or social media outings, the 74-year-old actor makes sure to entertain his followers. Recently, Big B took to Twitter to share with his fans some interesting pictures.

In the images, he can be seen donning a Sikh look. Amitabh also got nostalgic and even shared a trivia about his Sikh roots. "My Nani, Amar Kaur Sodhi .. and my Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. must be smiling from the heavens to see me thus .. in my Sikh roots !!" he tweeted.

T 2493 - My Nani, Amar Kaur Sodhi .. and my Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. must be smiling from the heavens to see me thus .. in my Sikh roots !! pic.twitter.com/LQ5T7OeEFO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2017

For the record, this is not Amitabh's look for his upcoming film 'Thugs of Hindostan'. Here, he was shooting for an advertisement which is expected to be out soon.

On the cinema front, he is gearing up for the release of Ram Gopal Varma's 'Sarkar 3'.