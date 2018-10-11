हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan birthday special: Watch these top 10 songs sung by the legend!

His impressive baritone is distinct and has its own fan following.

Amitabh Bachchan birthday special: Watch these top 10 songs sung by the legend!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan, the icon and thespian of Indian cinema who has an ocean of fan army across the globe celebrates his birthday on October 11. The legend is revered by fans for his exceptional contribution to movies and the art form. His impressive baritone is distinct and has its own fan following.

The man who has worked in several biggies is also a terrific singer and has lent his vocals to a couple of songs in his illustrious career spanning more than four decades. Today, as he celebrates his birthday, we decided to bring to you the top 10 songs sung by Big B.

1. Shri Siddhivinayaka Mantra

2. Hanuman Chalisa

3. Rang Barse, Silsila

4. Neela Aasman, Silsila

5. Ye Kaha Aa Gaaye, Silsila

6. Mere Angne Mein, Laawaris

7. Hori Khele Raghubira Awadh Mein, Baghban

8. Piddly Si Baatein, Shamitabh

9. My Name is Anthony, Amar Akbar Anthony

10. Say Shava Shava, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The legendary Indian megastar will next be seen in YRF's 'Thugs Of Hindostan alongside Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. He turned 76 this year.

Bachchan senior is currently seen as the host of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 (KBC). As a host of this show, he has brilliantly connected with his fans and followers. 

Here's wishing the thespian a very happy birthday!

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanBig BBig B birthdaybig b songsAmitabh Bachchan birthdayAmitabh Bachchan songssongs sung by big b

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close