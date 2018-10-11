Amitabh Bachchan birthday: Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art painting will make your jaw drop

Mumbai: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter Thursday to share images of his sand art installation painting to pay an artistic tribute to Amitabh Bachchan as the megastar turned 76 today.

Pattnaik wrote: "Happy Birthday @SrBachchan sir , The Mahanayak Of Indian Cinema. Wish You Lots Of Happiness & Good Health. Your social awareness inspire us a lot. My Special Sand Art installation painting on your birthday. #Happy76thBirthdayABSir (sic)."

The Shahenshah of Indian cinema is an avid blogger and social media user. He has over 35.3 million followers on Twitter and is one of the most followed actors in the world and the most followed actor in India.

Bachchan, often referred to as Big B made his acting debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969. But it was Anand co-starring Rajesh Khanna in 1971 followed by Bombay To Goa in 1972 that made him a household name. And Zanjeer in 1973 presented him as the 'angry young man', a character that Hindi Cinema fell eternally in love with.

With remarkable films like Abhimaan, Namak Haraam, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Deewaar, Do Anjaane, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Lawaaris, Silsila, Satte Pe Satta, Shakti and last but not the least Sholay in his kitty, Big B is perpahs the most celebrated actor after Dilip Kumar.

He is married to Jaya Bachchan, his co-star of many films and has two children- Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is his daughter-in-law. Shweta is married to Nikhil Nanda. He has three grandchildren - Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Here's wishing Amitabh Bachchan a very Happy Birthday.