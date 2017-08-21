close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Amitabh Bachchan calls Prosenjit Chatterjee 'superstar from Bengal'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised Bengali film actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and has tagged him as the "superstar from Bengal".

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 12:32
Amitabh Bachchan calls Prosenjit Chatterjee &#039;superstar from Bengal&#039;

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised Bengali film actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and has tagged him as the "superstar from Bengal".

Amitabh on Monday morning took to Twitter, where he shared a link of the trailer "Yeti Obhjaan". The cine-icon also said that the movie is interesting.

"Prosenjit super star from Bengal... Interesting film. Watch," Big B tweeted. 

"Yeti Obhijaan" is directed by Srijit Mukherji and also stars Aryann Bhowmik, Jisshu Sengupta, Bidya Sinha Saha Mim and Ferdous Ahmed among many others. 

The film is an Indo-Bangladesh joint venture adventure thriller film, which is a sequel to the 2013 film "Mishawr Rawhoshyo". It is an adaptation of "Pahar Churaye Aatonko" from the Bengali adventure series "Kakababu" by author Sunil Gangopadhyay.

On the acting front, Amitabh is currently has two films in his kitty -- "Thugs Of Hindostan" and "102 Not Out". He will also be seen as host of the popular game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

TAGS

Amitabh BachchanProsenjit ChatterjeeAmitabh Bachchan praises Prosenjit ChatterjeeThugs of Hindostan102 Not OutKaun Banega Crorepati

From Zee News

Feminism not about asking for reservation: Taapsee Pannu
People

Feminism not about asking for reservation: Taapsee Pannu

Why not, says David Dhawan on working with Govinda again
Movies

Why not, says David Dhawan on working with Govinda again

Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case
People

Sofia Hayat supports Rakhi Sawant in Valmiki case

Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebs go gaga over Varun Dhawan&#039;s &#039;Judwaa 2&#039; trailer
Movies

Salman Khan to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebs go gaga over V...

Matt LeBlanc recalls turning down key role in &#039;Modern Family&#039;
Television

Matt LeBlanc recalls turning down key role in 'Modern...

Aamir Khan urges countrymen to help Bihar flood victims
People

Aamir Khan urges countrymen to help Bihar flood victims

&#039;Lion King&#039; director reveals shocking truth about Mufasa and Scar
Movies

'Lion King' director reveals shocking truth about...

Easier to express story on web than on big screen: Saif Ali Khan
Movies

Easier to express story on web than on big screen: Saif Ali...

Bruce Willis&#039; `Death Wish` remake slammed as racist
Movies

Bruce Willis' `Death Wish` remake slammed as racist

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video