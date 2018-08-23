हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan contributes towards Kerala flood relief

The 'Sholay' star has contributed towards relief work being coordinated by sound designer Resul Pookutty for Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.  

Amitabh Bachchan contributes towards Kerala flood relief
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: As the rain-battered Kerala continues to battle floods, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has made a donation of Rs. 51 lakh to the relief organisations working towards the welfare of victims.

The 'Sholay' star has contributed towards relief work being coordinated by sound designer Resul Pookutty for Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

Not just money, the 75-year-old also gave away some of his personal belongings to the flood-ravaged state.

A source close to Pookutty informed that senior Bachchan has not only donated Rs. 51 lakhs cash but also sent six cartons of his personal clothing, including around 80 jackets, 25 pants, 20 shirts, and scarves. The actor has also donated around 40 shoes.

Apart from him, many other Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Hrithik Roshan among others, have extended their support, urging people to come forward and help the people of Kerala.

As many as 357 people have lost their lives so far, with the state incurring a loss of Rs 19,512 crore due to the deluge.

Rescue and relief operations in the state have been stepped up to evacuate the stranded people from affected areas. 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan moviesKerala FloodsCelebs help Kerala victimsKerala flood relief

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close