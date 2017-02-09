Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 51 lakh to alma mater Kirori Mal College

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 51 lakh as part of funds to be used to build an auditorium in Delhi's Kirori Mal College from where he graduated.

At an event here on Wednesday, the veteran actor spoke fondly of his college days in the Delhi University campus.

At an alumni meet of the college and fundraising for the auditorium, Big B said: "Whatever we acquire in our college or school days, those memories stay with us for the rest of life.

"I don't know whether you will agree to that or not but we keep recalling those memories most of the time. It's like a mirror in front of us. We can't forget those memories."

The event was attended by many others including Vijay Krishna Acharya, Ali Abbas Zafar and Kabir Khan.

"Many acclaimed filmmakers have passed out from Kirori Mal College. It would be great if we can make an auditorium in memory of our drama teacher Frank Thakurdas who inspired us to be in theatre and films," Big B said.

Bachchan joined the college in 1959 and passed out in 1962.