Amitabh Bachchan flaunts hoodie designed by daughter

On the work front, Amitabh is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra'.

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan felt proud to flaunt a hoodie as a gift from his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who designed it. Shweta recently turned designer with a clothing line, MxS World, launched in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.

The 75-year-old actor on Monday took to Instagram to flaunt the present by sharing a photo of himself wearing the black hoodie which reads 'girl power'.

Along with the photograph, he wrote: "Girl Power .. the hoodie from MxS World .. specially made for me by the girl power of the house, Shweta."

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who also got the same hoodie on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan from his sister Shweta on Sunday, took to social media and endorsed her label.

On the work front, Amitabh is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's directorial "Brahmastra", and the tenth season of game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

 

