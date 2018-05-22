Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional after shooting with daughter Shweta Bachchan for an ad—See pics

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan keeps his social media family in a happy space with regular updates. He has a solid fan base which continues to grow by leaps and bounds with each passing day. The veteran took to the micro-blogging site and shared an adorable picture with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. This is perhaps for the first time that Bachchan senior has shot a commercial with daughter Shweta. He got all emotional and shared a post with a heartwarming picture on Twitter.

Bachchan senior wrote: “Daughters be the best”.

T 2812 - Daughters be the best .. !! pic.twitter.com/hED4fVEbqg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 21, 2018

Check out other pictures from the sets of the ad commercial.

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Shweta will be seen making her debut in acting with this ad shoot. Isn't this simply adorable? Well, on the professional front, AB just delivered a hit with '102 Not Out' starring Rishi Kapoor in the lead opposite him.

The film is helmed by Umesh Shukla and it taps the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life. Bachchan senior and Rishi Kapoor have delivered some of the most memorable ventures together such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991).

The film is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same name.

So, what do you think about Big B and daughter Shweta's ad commercial shoot?