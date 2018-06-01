हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan gives ultimate competition to Ranveer Singh in this pic!

Ranveer was quick to add a comment to the picture.

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a rich body of work and continues to inspire millions of fans out there. Aspiring actors look up to him in more than one ways and why not, after all he is the Shehanshah of Hindi cinema!

Keeping up with the changing trends, Bachchan senior keeps reinventing himself with path-breaking roles. He also happens to be an avid social media user and regularly updates his fans about the latest events in his life. 

He recently shared an edited picture on social media and it's the caption which is winning the internet. He wrote: "This is the ultimate limit of excess .. ready to compete with Ranveer SINGH."

Awesome! We love the tough competition he is giving to Baba Ranveer Singh, who is known to be an eccentric dresser. Often Ranveer's style of clothing has been talked about massively on the social media. 

Check it out here: 

On the professional front, Big B will next be seen in YRF's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' featuring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film is releasing this Diwali. 

How about a film starring Ranveer and Bachchan senior, well are the filmmakers listening?

