Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa, thanks for 102 Not Out success

Amitabh Bachchan's fame has no boundaries. The megastar has a huge fan base following and is known to connect with them through various medium. On Sunday, the Big B, as he is fondly called, was spotted greeting his fans outside his residence, Jalsa in Mumbai.

Check out his photos:

The veteran actor thanked his fans for the success of his latest release, '102 Not Out' wherein he played the role of a 102-year-old father to a 75- year-old man, played by Rishi Kapoor.

Made at a budget of Rs 10 crore, the movie has so far managed to earn over 32 crores at the Box Office.

Amitabh will next be seen in 'Thugs of Hindostan' co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh followed by Ayaan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra', which will also feature a fresh pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.