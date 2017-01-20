Amitabh Bachchan hails Yuvraj Singh, calls him an exceptional champ!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 16:34
New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh performed in his superlative order which led to India's ODI victory in the ongoing India versus England series on January 19 in Cuttack. Yuvraj and Mahendra Singh Dhoni did a fab job which helped India clinch its huge win.
Besides Twitterati flooding the internet with praises for both Yuvraj and Dhoni, Bollywood biggies too expressed their immense pleasure. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and heaped praises on Yuvraj.
He wrote: “INDIA thrash the British .. !! Yuvraj, it is the champion that disproves with his proof .. you were an exceptional Champion today”
With the 35-year-old cricketer's 150 runs, alongside former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 134 on the board, India went on to win the series as well.
First Published: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 16:34
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Amitabh Bachchan hails Yuvraj Singh, calls him an exceptional champ!
- Deepika Padukone wants to work with THIS Hollywood superstar!
- Commando 2 POSTERS: Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Adah Sharma and Freddy Daruwala pack a punch!
- 'Logan' TRAILER alert! Wolverine is back and how—Watch here
- Rati Agnihotri, businessman husband booked in Rs 47 lakh electricity theft case
- Rati Agnihotri, businessman husband booked in Rs 47 lakh electricity theft case
- Sushmita Sen’s ‘I had promised the 14 year old #me’ VIDEO will inspire you to discipline your body
- Bollywood singer Mika Singh attends Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner! Watch video
- Jallikattu row: Rajinikanth joins massive protest supporting traditional bull sport
- Preity Zinta shares keys to happiness - Here’s more about it