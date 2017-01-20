Amitabh Bachchan hails Yuvraj Singh, calls him an exceptional champ!

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh performed in his superlative order which led to India's ODI victory in the ongoing India versus England series on January 19 in Cuttack. Yuvraj and Mahendra Singh Dhoni did a fab job which helped India clinch its huge win.

Besides Twitterati flooding the internet with praises for both Yuvraj and Dhoni, Bollywood biggies too expressed their immense pleasure. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and heaped praises on Yuvraj.

He wrote: “INDIA thrash the British .. !! Yuvraj, it is the champion that disproves with his proof .. you were an exceptional Champion today”

With the 35-year-old cricketer's 150 runs, alongside former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 134 on the board, India went on to win the series as well.