Amitabh Bachchan has the last laugh after he threatens to quit Twitter! Check latest tweet

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has an ocean of fan following not just in the country but globally. His impeccable acting prowess and classic baritone is immensely loved by the fans.

Recently, Big B, in a shocking tweet threatened to quit Twitter, leaving his fans aghast. He wrote: “TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. .. there are many ‘other’ fish in the sea – and a lot more exciting!”

T 2599 - TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018

Bachchan senior happened to be the most followed Indian celebrity on the micro-blogging site with millions of followers. However, Shah Rukh Khan raced past him and became the most followed Indian celeb on Twitter, soon after which the Twitter blast tweet came in.

Now, immediately after Big B posted the tweet about quitting Twitter, fans thronged his timeline and commented on how sad they would be if he does so. After all, the megastar enjoys the fandom on social media like none.

This morning, Bachchan senior again took to Twitter and posted a hilarious tweet.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ...social media - you are a delight !! Following Followers & Tweets - you are a delight .. who to follow, you are a delight .. India Trends - you are delight ..

Each human in World a delight .. coz' we are all TWITTERED pic.twitter.com/pvpeFiPfPY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 2, 2018

Well, this clearly shows Big B's Twitter game is bang on!

On the professional front, the noted actor will be seen in YRF's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead. Also, he will be seen in Brahmastra, the first part of the trilogy announced by Dharma Productions. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.