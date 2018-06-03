हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan inspired me to be a host: Ravi Dubey

Actor Ravi Dubey says megastar Amitabh Bachchan inspired him to take up hosting.

Mumbai: Actor Ravi Dubey says megastar Amitabh Bachchan inspired him to take up hosting.

Ravi, who holds a degree in engineering, started working for commercial advertisements. He shared screen space with Big B in the first advertisement -- which went live. 

"My first TV commercial went on air during 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Watching Amitji on screen was an absolute delight," Ravi said in a statement to IANS. 

"That's when I knew I wanted to become a host too," added the "Jamai Raja" actor. 

After hosting "Rising Star (Season 2)", Ravi will be seen hosting "Sabse Smart Kaun". The show will go on air on Monday. 

