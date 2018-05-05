Amitabh Bachchan is not happy with his 'Twitterji'-Here's why

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account has been the talk of the town recently. From his birthday wish for Anushka Sharma to requesting Twitter to increase his followers, Big B's Twitter handle is witnessing a lot of activities these days.

Undoubtedly one of the most followed Indian celebrities on Twitter, Amitabh has once again written to the micro-blogging platform's management requesting them to increase the "number" of followers.

Big B on Friday took to Twitter to state that he has been tweeting a lot and if anything else can be done to increase the followers.

"Arre yaar Twitterji. Yaar ab toh hamare numbers badha do (At least now increase my number of Twitter followers). Kab se itna kuch dal rahe hain (I am posting so much)... Kuch aur karna ho, number badhane ke liye to bolo (Let me know if I have to do something else to increase the number followers)," Amitabh wrote.

T 2795 - Arre yaar Twitter ji .. yaar ab toh hamare numbers badha do .. kab se itna kuch dal rahe hain .. kuch aur karna ho, number badhane ke liye to bolo TJKBM !!! pic.twitter.com/V5L4AMJNGq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 4, 2018

Big B's official Twitter handle @SrBachchan has 34.3 million followers.

Earlier this year, Amitabh had threatened to quit Twitter.The megastar was miffed with the micro-blogging site for reducing his number of followers. It happened after Shah Rukh Khan dethroned Amitabh and became the most followed Indian celeb on Twitter, soon after which the Twitter blast tweet came in.

On the work front, the 'Piku' actor will be seen in YRF's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead. Also, he will be seen in Brahmastra, the first part of the trilogy announced by Dharma Productions. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. His film '102: Not Out' with Rishi Kapoor released yesterday and has garnered good response from the audience.

(With inputs from IANS)