Amitabh Bachchan meets grandchildren Navya and Agastya; pics will surely melt your heart!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a family man and that we all know. The thespian is an avid social media buff as well. Bachchan senior makes it an point to update his fans and followers about any event in his life through Twitter/Facebook.

Recently, he shared a wonderful post on Twitter with some picture with grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya. He wrote: To Delhi in the morning to work at son in law's factory and to be with the apples of my heart .. my grandchildren !!

T 2485 - To Delhi in the morning to work at son in law's factory and to be with the apples of my heart .. my grandchildren !! pic.twitter.com/EUijqXKW5W — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2016

After looking at the pictures one thing is for sure—good looks and great height runs in family. Navya is already a hit on various social media platforms with everyone speculating over her big screen debut. However, looks like Agastya has turned into a dashing young man and the picture makes us want to see more of these star kids.

Sometime back megastar Amitabh Bachchan had even shared a hand written poem which was meant for his granddaughters Navya and Aaradhya, teaching them life lessons.

The pictures shared by Bachchan senior will surely melt your hearts!